RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 246.3% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 991,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth $10,330,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDCM stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

