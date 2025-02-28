Ramsaran Maharajh Sells 19,431 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RTX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,988. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

