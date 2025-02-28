Raymond James Has Negative Outlook for TSE:TF Q1 Earnings

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TF stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 96.90%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

