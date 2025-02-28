Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. The trade was a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $151.58 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

