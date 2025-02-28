Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Scotiabank

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

O traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,833. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.