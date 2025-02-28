Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY):

2/27/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Harmony Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,410. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 1,123 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 over the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

