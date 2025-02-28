Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.18 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 51.53 ($0.65). Record shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.65), with a volume of 58,274 shares traded.

Record Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.18. The company has a market cap of £96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Record Company Profile

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

