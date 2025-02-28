Record (LON:REC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.18 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 51.53 ($0.65). Record shares last traded at GBX 51.80 ($0.65), with a volume of 58,274 shares traded.
Record Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.18. The company has a market cap of £96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Record Company Profile
We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.
