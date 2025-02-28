Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,741,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,913,592. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

