Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,362.14. This trade represents a 98.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

