Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Quanta Services, EMCOR Group, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that generate or distribute energy from naturally replenishing sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean energy sector, driven by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, often supported by government incentives and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $269.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.99.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME stock traded up $22.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.79. 468,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,813. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $272.29 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.63 and a 200-day moving average of $448.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. Southern has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE BK traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 7,935,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

