Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/28/2025 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/27/2025 – Best Buy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2025 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. 3,352,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

