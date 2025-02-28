Research Analysts Set Expectations for Workiva Q4 Earnings

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Workiva in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

