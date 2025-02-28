Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $998,055.52 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duncan Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

