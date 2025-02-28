Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin Sells 23,350 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 23,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.06, for a total transaction of C$2,149,680.39.

Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 11,120 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.22, for a total transaction of C$1,069,957.50.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$94.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$91.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.06 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

