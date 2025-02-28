Reviewing Air France-KLM (AFLYY) & Its Peers

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Air France-KLM to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air France-KLM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|867
|2461
|3528
|208
|2.44
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 37.54%. Given Air France-KLM’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air France-KLM
|$32.49 billion
|$1.01 billion
|8.93
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|$15.42 billion
|$442.30 million
|8.12
Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s peers have a beta of 2.38, meaning that their average stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Air France-KLM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air France-KLM
|0.39%
|19.62%
|0.34%
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|1.65%
|-24.83%
|2.54%
Summary
Air France-KLM peers beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.
