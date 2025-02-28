Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.11. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

