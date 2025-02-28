Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 million, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $277,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

