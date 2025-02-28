Robert Denis Brown Sells 24,650 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,650 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $127,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 424,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,889.80. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.09 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.