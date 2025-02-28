Robert E. Jr. Diamond Sells 25,000 Shares of Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Stock

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,275 shares in the company, valued at $325,660.50. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Triller Group Price Performance

Triller Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. Triller Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Institutional Trading of Triller Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triller Group during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

