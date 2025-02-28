Robert W. Baird Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $10.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE OMI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

