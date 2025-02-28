Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. Rocket Lab USA updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

