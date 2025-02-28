Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 463.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCKT. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 267,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,268. The company has a market cap of $873.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

