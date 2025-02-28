Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, an increase of 998.7% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,755,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

