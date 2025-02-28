Roth Capital Predicts Weaker Earnings for CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $880.77 million, a PE ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.