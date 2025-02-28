Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,009,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,370 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.