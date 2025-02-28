Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $170.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,188 shares of company stock worth $25,036,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.