RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 324,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 108,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

