Ryman Hospitality Properties’ (RHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

