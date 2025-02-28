Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4395 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

