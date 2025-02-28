Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.