Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $178.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.