Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,178 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 2.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

