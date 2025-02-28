Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Samsonite International Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

