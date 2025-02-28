Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $7.25 at Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $6.75 to $7.25 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 1,974,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 1,060,727 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

