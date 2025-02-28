Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the January 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 49,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,721. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

