SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €227.70 ($237.19) and traded as high as €275.60 ($287.08). SAP shares last traded at €275.20 ($286.67), with a volume of 1,318,253 shares.

SAP Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €257.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €227.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.