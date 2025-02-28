Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 5,942 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

