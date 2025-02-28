Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 986 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

