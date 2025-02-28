Schulz Wealth LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Schulz Wealth LTD. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.5% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schulz Wealth LTD. owned about 0.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 924.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

FJUL opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

