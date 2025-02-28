Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 226,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 90,064 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

