Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.