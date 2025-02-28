Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,294 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

