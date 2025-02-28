Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Azul’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Azul in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $1.88 on Friday. Azul has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

