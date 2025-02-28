Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $194.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Mullin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

