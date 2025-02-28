Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 1.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,961 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,030,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $103.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

