Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $232.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 26.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.38% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $232,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.34. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $108.49 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

