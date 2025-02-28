Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 1,021 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.73 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

