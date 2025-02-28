Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 96 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $559.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.58.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

