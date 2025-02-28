Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

