Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 768.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

